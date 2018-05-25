Former Otsego high school coach charged with sexual battery - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

A former Otsego High School coach has been charged with sexual battery.

Keith Riffner, 27, was charged this week in Wood County.

The charge stems from a case involving a teen girl from an incident that happened in February.

Court records show the teen was a student at the time when he worked at the school as an assistant volleyball and basketball coach.

Riffner has resigned from both positions.

