Happy ending for dog found at Northwood Bob Evans - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Happy ending for dog found at Northwood Bob Evans

(Source: Northwood PD) (Source: Northwood PD)
NORTHWOOD, OH (WTOL) -

After a public plea was issued on Facebook, a hungry dog that found its way to Bob Evans in Northwood has been reunited with her family.

Northwood police shared a post on Facebook earlier Friday, seeking the family of the pooch. Within about an hour, the post was updated to say that the dog was retrieved by her "grandpa."

Police said they picked the dog up at the Bob Evans on Lemoyne Road. 

They say the dog was hungry and loitering at the front door.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Language used to describe teen in Moore case disputed

    Language used to describe teen in Moore case disputed

    Friday, May 25 2018 5:08 PM EDT2018-05-25 21:08:32 GMT
    (SOURCE: WTOL)(SOURCE: WTOL)

    The leader of the University of Toledo's Human Trafficking and Social Justice Institute is taking exception to words used in the recent trial of TPD officer Michael Moore. Moore was found not guilty last week after being accused of paying a teen girl for sex. The Institute's Celia Williamson held a news conference Friday to object to how the victim was described, as allegedly being paid for sex. Despite those descriptions being used in court during the trial, she blamed local ...

    More >>

    The leader of the University of Toledo's Human Trafficking and Social Justice Institute is taking exception to words used in the recent trial of TPD officer Michael Moore. Moore was found not guilty last week after being accused of paying a teen girl for sex. The Institute's Celia Williamson held a news conference Friday to object to how the victim was described, as allegedly being paid for sex. Despite those descriptions being used in court during the trial, she blamed local ...

    More >>

  • Jones Leadership Academy to focus more on business in 2018-19

    Jones Leadership Academy to focus more on business in 2018-19

    Friday, May 25 2018 4:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 20:57:34 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Starting next year Jones Leadership Academy will officially become Jones Leadership Academy of Business. 

    More >>

    Starting next year Jones Leadership Academy will officially become Jones Leadership Academy of Business. 

    More >>

  • Tall ship Niagara sails into Toledo

    Tall ship Niagara sails into Toledo

    Friday, May 25 2018 4:38 PM EDT2018-05-25 20:38:34 GMT

    The historic tall ship Niagara is back in Toledo this weekend docked at International Park.

    More >>

    The historic tall ship Niagara is back in Toledo this weekend docked at International Park.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly