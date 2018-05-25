Happy ending for dog found at Northwood Bob Evans

After a public plea was issued on Facebook, a hungry dog that found its way to Bob Evans in Northwood has been reunited with her family.

Northwood police shared a post on Facebook earlier Friday, seeking the family of the pooch. Within about an hour, the post was updated to say that the dog was retrieved by her "grandpa."

Police said they picked the dog up at the Bob Evans on Lemoyne Road.

They say the dog was hungry and loitering at the front door.

