TAWA back on table after new water plan was ill-received

Sunday turns to heat up even more to near 90 with partly sunny skies and only an isolated chance for a thunderstorm/shower.
Memorial Day looks to be the hottest day of the holiday weekend, with highs in the low 90s with a partly sunny sky.More >>
The Ohio Senate has unanimously approved a bill preventing schools from imposing out-of-school suspensions to young students who have committed minor infractions.More >>
Water parks are scheduled to open May 25 at three Michigan state parks.More >>
An Ohio monument commemorating a key victory for the United States in the War of 1812 has reopened on Lake Erie's South Bass Island.More >>
A 113-year-old woman living in suburban Cleveland is believed to be the oldest person in the United States after the death of a 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A local non-profit is helping to change lives, making daily activities once impossible for families, much more manageable.More >>
The leader of the University of Toledo's Human Trafficking and Social Justice Institute is taking exception to words used in the recent trial of TPD officer Michael Moore. Moore was found not guilty last week after being accused of paying a teen girl for sex. The Institute's Celia Williamson held a news conference Friday to object to how the victim was described, as allegedly being paid for sex. Despite those descriptions being used in court during the trial, she blamed local ...More >>
Starting next year Jones Leadership Academy will officially become Jones Leadership Academy of Business.More >>
The historic tall ship Niagara is back in Toledo this weekend docked at International Park.More >>
161 Doctor of Medicine degrees, nine Doctor of Philosophy degrees, 25 Master's Degrees and five graduate certificates were awarded.More >>
