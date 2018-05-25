German company Grammer AG acquires Toledo Molding & Die

(WTOL) - German company Grammer AG signed a contract Tuesday to acquire Toledo Molding & Die Inc, according to CNBC.

TMD is a one of the leaders in developing and producing thermoplastic components, of which Grammer AG is a global supplier.

TMD made more than $300 million last year, according to CNBC.

CNBC reports Grammer is acquiring 100% of the share capital of TMD.

