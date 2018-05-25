No power at Autism Model School - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

No power at Autism Model School

Autism Model School is without power Friday morning. 

School director Mary Walters says parents can come pick up their children.

The school is located on Tremainsville Road.

Toledo Edison says the power will be out for two to six hours.

