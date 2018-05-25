15 FCA models affected by recall identified

Fiat Chrysler has issued a recall of 4.8 million vehicles in the United States because in rare instances, drivers may not be able to turn off the cruise control using typical methods.

A short circuit can be potentially triggered when a driver taps the gas pedal while the cruise control is activated, the company said. The typical methods for exiting cruise control — tapping on the brakes or hitting the designated switch — can stop working. However, drivers would still be able to slow down or stop their vehicles by hitting the brakes, shifting into neutral or both.

The models covered under the recall include:

• 2015-17 Chrysler 200 sedan

• 2014-18 Chrysler 300 sedan

• 2014-18 Dodge Charger sedan

• 2014-18 Dodge Durango SUV

• 2014-18 Dodge Journey crossover

• 2014-18 Jeep Cherokee SUV

• 2014-18 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV

• 2014-18 Ram 2500 pickup

• 2014-18 Ram 3500 cab chassis

• 2014-18 Ram 3500 pickup

• 2014-18 Ram 4500/5500 cab chassis

• 2014-19 Ram 1500 pickup

• 2015-18 Dodge Challenger coupe

• 2017-18 Chrysler Pacifica minivan

• 2018 Jeep Wrangler

The company advises owners not to use cruise control until the recalled autos are fixed with a software update. Owners can bring the vehicles into dealerships for a free software update to prevent the short circuit.

The problem was found in testing and FCA said it has no reports of crashes or injuries.