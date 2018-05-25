Drink up: It's National Wine Day

Highs will climb from the 60s early this week to the mid 80s by Thursday and Friday.More >>
The Ohio Senate has unanimously approved a bill preventing schools from imposing out-of-school suspensions to young students who have committed minor infractions.More >>
Water parks are scheduled to open May 25 at three Michigan state parks.More >>
An Ohio monument commemorating a key victory for the United States in the War of 1812 has reopened on Lake Erie's South Bass Island.More >>
A 113-year-old woman living in suburban Cleveland is believed to be the oldest person in the United States after the death of a 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Northwood police are looking for the family of a dog found at Bob Evans.More >>
Here is a full list of roads and routes you may need to avoid or give yourself extra time on this holiday weekend.More >>
The new plan, called the Toledo Regional Water Commission, was just presented to mayors and city leaders across Northwest Ohio.More >>
Teams are coming from as far west as Wisconsin, and even from Canada to participate, along with 12,000 players and parents.More >>
German company Grammer AG signed a contract Tuesday to acquire Toledo Molding & Die Inc, according to CNBC.More >>
