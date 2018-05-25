Toledo man suffers severe head injury in Fremont motorcycle crash

A Toledo man was injured in a motorcycle crash in Fremont Thursday night.

The crash happened on Township Road 211 west of County Road 198 in Sandusky Township around 11 p.m.

Police say 56-year-old Ramon Trevino was riding a Harley Davidson Fat Boy when he went off the road, hit a ditch and overturned before being ejected off the motorcycle.

Police say Trevino suffered a severe head injury and was taken to St. Vincent Hospital by air ambulance.

Police say Trevino was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.