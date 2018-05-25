Man loses garage, 2 vehicles in 3-garage fire

Crews were on the scene of a three-garage fire in east Toledo Thursday night.

The fires occurred on the 300-block of Heffner Street near Starr Avenue.

Neighbors say they heard explosions and immediately saw the garages and two vehicles on fire.

One man lost his entire garage and two vehicles. His motorcycle was able to be saved.

An investigator is looking into the cause of the fire.

