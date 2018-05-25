Man in hospital, woman arrested after stabbing in downtown Toledo

A man is in the hospital and a woman is behind bars after a stabbing Thursday night.

The incident happened at Vistula Manor apartments on Cherry Street.

Police responded to the apartments on the call of a man stabbed.

When they arrived to the scene, police found a man who had been stabbed in the back.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say he is expected to be okay.

A woman was taken into custody for the stabbing.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the stabbing.

