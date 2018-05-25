Memorial Day weekend road closures, upcoming closures around the area

Memorial Day weekend is full of full activities in the area.

It's also full of road closures.

Below is a full list of roads and routes you may need to avoid or give yourself extra time on this holiday weekend:

Downtown Toledo

WTOL River Run 10k - 7:30 p.m.

These roads will be closed for the duration of the race.

Memorial Day Parade - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Adams Street from St. Clair to Summit Constitution Avenue from Eire to Spielbusch Erie Street from Adams to Beech Huron Street from Adams to Beech Jackson Street from Spielbusch to Summit Jefferson Avenue from St. Clair to Water Monroe Street from Huron to Owens Corning Owens Corning Parkway from Monroe to Washington St. Clair Street from Adams to Jackson St. Clair Street from Lafayette to Monroe St. Clair Street from Jefferson to Madison Summit Street from Cherry to Lafayette Superior Street from Adams to Beech Washington Street from Ottawa to Superior Water Street from Jefferson to Monroe

- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Adams Street between 12th and 13th will be closed May 27 and 28

Market Street from Huron to Superior will be closed for the Toledo Farmers Market Flower Day Weekend on May 26 starting at 7 a.m. to May 27 at 3 p.m. It will be closed again May 28 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Parade - May 28 West on Consaul Street across Front Street to Toledo Fire Station 13 East on Consaul Street to Stephen’s Church at Bakewell Street North on Bakewell Street to Bogar Street to Calvin United Church South on Bogar Street to St. Michael’s Church South to Caledonia Street to end at Caledonia Street and Consaul Street

- May 28

Lucas County

I-75 Single lane restrictions possible between I-475 and Lagrange Street for widening and bridge work from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through October Ramp from Phillips Avenue to southbound I-75 closed through July. Detour: northbound I-75 to Stickney Avenue (Exit 207) to North Expressway Drive to southbound I-75. Ramp from Jeep/Willys Parkway to southbound I-75 closed through July. Detour: Detroit Avenue Ramp from Jeep/Willys Parkway to northbound I-75 closed through July. Detour: Berdan Avenue; Detroit Avenue; Phillips Avenue Ramp from southbound I-75 to Jeep/Willys Parkway (Exit 205A) closed through July. Detour: Detroit Avenue (Exit 203B) Lane restrictions possible on Detroit Avenue at I-75 through July. Lane restrictions possible on Berdan Avenue at I-75 through July. Willys Parkway from Pioneer Lane to Jeep Parkway closed through July. Pioneer Lane at SR 120/Central Avenue closed through July. Detour: Willys Parkway; Berdan Avenue; Jeep Parkway; Central Avenue Interchange ramp from eastbound I-475 to southbound I-75 reduced to one lane through September Indiana Avenue bridge replacement through September Indiana Avenue over I-75 reduced to one lane through May 2019 Ramp from southbound I-75 to Washington Street/Downtown (Exit 202A) reduced to one lane through May 2019 Lane restrictions on I-75 possible between Dorr Street and Nebraska Avenue from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through May 2019

I-280 Veterans Glass City Skyway Bridge Light Pole Replacement Lane restrictions possible on I-280 between Starr Ave. and Manhattan Blvd. through June 1 Lane restrictions possible on I-280 between SR 2/Navarre Ave. and Manhattan Blvd.through July Drainage work through July

I-475 ProMedica Parkway ramp to eastbound I-475 open to access southbound I-75 ONLY through September ProMedica Parkway ramp to eastbound I-475 to access northbound I-75 closed through September. Detour: Southbound I-75; Detroit Avenue (Exit 203B); northbound I-75

I-75, I-280 & I-475 Overnight lane restrictions are possible through December

I-280, I-475 & US 24 Restrictions possible for landscaping work through June

US Route 20/Central Avenue Lane restrictions possible on US 20 between Van Fleet Pkwy. and SR 120/Reynolds Rd.through June for resurfacing work Nightly 8pm-6am lane restrictions possible on US 20 between King Rd. and McCord Rd.through July from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for resurfacing work

US 24 Lane restrictions possible at the intersection of US 24 and Monclova Rd. through September for turn lane modifications

State Route 2/Anthony Wayne Bridge Bridge sidewalk and local road restrictions possible for bridge painting through June

State Route 2/Airport Highway Lane restrictions possible on SR 2 between Holloway Rd. and Holland-Sylvania Rd. for resurfacing finish work from May 14 to June

State Route 25/Anthony Wayne Trail Lane restrictions on SR 25/Anthony Wayne Trail between Western Ave. and Collingwood Blvd. for bridge replacement through October 2019 SR 25 reduced to two lanes in each direction through May 30 Inbound SR 25 reduced to one lane and outbound SR 25 remains two lanes from May 31 through November Emerald Ave. closed between Vinton St. and SR 25/Anthony Wayne Trail through October 2019 City Park Ave. closed between Greene St. and SR 25/Anthony Wayne Trail through October 2019

State Route 51/Monroe Street Lane restrictions possible on northbound Monroe St. for bridge painting through June Nightly lane restrictions possible on I-475 under Monroe St.

State Route 64 Lane restrictions are possible for Waterville Bridge replacement through September 2020 SR 64/SR 65 intersection closes June 11 for 45 days. SR 64/Mechanic St. at S. River/N. River Rd. Intersection is closed for 45 days

State Route 120/Central Avenue Lane restrictions possible on SR 120 between Secor Rd. and Holland-Sylvania Rd.through June for resurfacing finish work



Wood County

I-75 Lane restrictions possible on the I-75 collector road between SR 795 and the Ohio Turnpike through May from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for pavement repair. All ramps will remain open. Shoulder restrictions possible on I-75 between Eagleville Rd. and CR 99 for drainage work through June Lane restrictions possible on northbound I-75 between Cygnet Road and SR 281 on May 25 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for pavement coring

I-280 Lane restrictions possible on I-280 between Woodville Rd. and Ayers Road through June 1 for pavement repair

US Route 20 L ane restrictions possible on US 20 between East Boundary Street and Lime City Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly through June for resurfacing

State Route 25 L ane restrictions possible on SR 25 between Roachton Road and Jefferson Street nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m through June for resurfacing Lane restrictions possible on SR 25 between Jefferson St. and Eckel Junction Rd.daily from 9 a.m. 3 p.m. through June 8 for diverging diamond interchange finish work

State Route 51 Lane restrictions possible on SR 51 between Lemoyne Rd. and Wheeling St. through September for traffic signal updates

State Route 64 Lane restrictions are possible for Waterville Bridge replacement through September 2020 SR 64/SR 65 Intersection closes June 11 for 45 days SR 64/Mechanic St. at S. River/N. River Rd. Intersection closes June 11 for 45 days

State Route 281 SR 281 closed between SR 25 and Solether Road for bridge work through June. Detour: SR 25; US 6; SR 199 Lane restrictions possible on I-75 under SR 281

State Route 579 Lane restrictions possible between SR 51 and the Ottawa County Line for resurfacing and bridge replacements from June 4 to June 22 SR 579 closed between SR 51 and the Ottawa County Line from June 22 to October. Detour: SR 51; I-280; SR 2/Navarre Ave (Exit 7)



Henry County

US Route 6 Lane restrictions are possible between CR P3 and Henry/Wood County Line for resurfacing work

State Route 65 Shoulder restrictions are possible between CR 2 and CR 3A for bridge repair work

State Route 108 Lane restrictions possible between CR R and the Fulton County line through August for resurfacing

State Route 109 Lane restrictions possible on SR 109, SR 110 and CR 424 near the Damascus Bridge for finish work through October SR 109 closed at railroad tracks between Washington St. and Baltimore St. in Hamler for railroad crossing repairs. Detour: SR 18; SR 108; SR 613



Ottawa County

State Route 2 SR 2 between Edison Bay Bridge and SR 269 reduced to one, 11' wide lane in each direction through June Ramp from westbound SR 2 to northbound SR 269 (Exit 125) closed. Detour: northbound SR 53 (Exit 124); SR 163 The ramp from westbound SR 2 to northbound SR 269 (Exit 125) will be open 11 p.m. Thursday, May 24 through 9 a.m. on June 4 Shoulder restrictions possible for landscaping work through June

State Route 19 SR 19 closed between North Railroad St. and South Railroad St. in Oak Harbor through May 25 for railroad crossing replacement. Detour: SR 163; SR 590; SR 2

State Route 51 SR 51 closed between Edgefield Rd and Manor Rd from May 29 to June 8 for culvert replacement. Detour: SR 795; I-280/SR 420; SR 163

State Route 53 Lane restrictions possible on SR 53 over the SR 2 bridge through June for bridge work

State Route 163 This project has been delayed due to the contractors having issues with the precise alignment of the bridge for Port Clinton lift bridge repair.

State Route 590 Lane restrictions possible on SR 590 between SR 2 and SR 163 though June for pavement restoration and chip sealing. Lane restrictions on SR 590 between W. Kolb Rd. and W. True Rd on June 3 for railroad crossing repairs



Seneca County

State Route 18 Lane restrictions possible on SR 18 between SR 19 and CR 32 from May 29 through September for resurfacing.

State Route 101 SR 101 closed between E. TR 188/State Hospital Rd. and E. TR 122/Center Rd. for bridge rehabilitation through September for resurfacing, bridge rehabilitation and culvert replacement.



Sandusky County

US Route 6 US Route 6 closed between SR 300 and SR 590 from June 5 to June 22 for culvert replacements. Detour: SR 300; US 20; SR 590

State Route 412 Lane restrictions possible on SR 412 between SR 510 and SR 101 through October for resurfacing and bridge repairs. SR 412 closed between SR 510 and SR 101 for bridge work through July. Detour: SR 510; US 20; SR 101

State Route 523 Lane restrictions possible on SR 523 between SR 19 and SR 53 for five days between June 1 and August 31 (dates to be determined) for ditch relocation and bridge work.

State Route 590 Lane restrictions possible on SR 590 between US 6 and CR 1 through October for resurfacing Lane restrictions possible on SR 590 between US 6 and US 20 through June for pavement restoration and chip sealing



Fulton County

State Route 66 Lane restrictions possible between the Henry County line and Taylor Road through August for resurfacing

State Route 108 Lane restrictions possible on SR 108 between US 20A and US 20 through August for resurfacing

State Route 109 Lane restrictions possible on SR 109 between US 20 and State line through August for resurfacing



Wyandot County

State Route 53 State Route 53 over U.S. 23/U.S. 30 closed May 14 for approximately 45 days for bridge repair. State Route 53 southbound traffic is detoured onto U.S. 23/U.S. 30 Westbound, state Route 199 and U.S. 23/U.S. 30 eastbound back onto state Route 53. State Route 53 northbound traffic is detoured onto U.S. 23/U.S. 30 eastbound, county Road 330 and U.S. 23/U.S. 30 back onto state Route 53 Lane restrictions in both directions of U.S. 23/U.S. 30 below state Route 53 continue throughout the duration of the project. The exit and entrance ramps at the interchange of state Route 53 and U.S. 23/U.S. 30 will remain open.



Van Wert County

U.S. 30 between the Indiana state line and state Route 49 north will be restricted to one lane in both directions through the work zone for a rehabilitation project that will include resurfacing and concrete joint repair of U.S. 30 through July.

State Route 66 over U.S. 30, northwest of Delphos, will be affected by a bridge repair project. The project also includes resurfacing on state Route 66 between Delphos and Ottoville and on various routes within Delphos and Ottoville. Work is being performed by Bluffton Paving, Bluffton.

State Route 66 over U.S. 30 closed May 22 for approximately 21 days for bridge repair. The ramps at the interchange of state Route 66 and U.S. 30 will remain open.

Southbound traffic is detoured onto U.S. 30 westbound to Middle Point-Wetzel Road to U.S. 30 eastbound back to state Route 66.

Northbound traffic is detoured onto U.S. 30 eastbound to Fifth Street to U.S. 30 westbound back to state Route 66

State Route 66, state Route 190 and state Route 697 within the city of Delphos will be restricted to one lane at various locations for pavement repairs and work on curb ramps and sidewalks

State Route 66 and state Route 189 within the village of Ottoville will be restricted to one lane at various locations for work on curb ramps.



State Route 709 between county Road 103 and Goodwin Road, west of Venedocia, closed May 14 for approximately three weeks for the replacement of three culverts. Traffic is detoured onto state Route 116, state Route 81 and U.S. 127 back to state Route 709. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.

Hancock County

I-75 Between Bentley Road and state Route 103 will be restricted to one lane at times for a bridge repair project. Work will occur on I-75 over Riley Creek in Allen County and on the county Road 15 bridge over Interstate 75. The project is expected to be completed in late September Lanes will be restricted to one lane in each direction through the work zone between 7 a.m. June 3, and noon June 8.

State Route 12 over Moffitt Ditch, between township Road 121 and Township Road 57, and over Ottawa Creek, just east of Benton Ridge, will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for bridge deck sealing. Work is expected to be complete by mid-June

State Route 37 Between the Findlay city limit and county Road 172 is restricted to one lane through the work zone for a repaving project. Work is expected to be completed by early in the week of May 28

US 68 Southbound ramp over Eagle Creek, just south of Findlay, will be restricted through the work zone for bridge deck sealing. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Work is expected to be complete by mid-June

State Route 103 Between county Road 9 and township Road 65, between the villages of Jenera and Arlington, closed May 23 for approximately 30 days for a culvert replacement. Traffic is detoured onto U.S. 68, U.S. 30 and state Route 235 back to state Route 103 Between township Road 70 and township Road 177 in the village of Arlington is restricted to one lane through the work zone for a repaving project. Work is expected to be completed by May 25.

US 224 Between Township Road 276 and county Road 23 in West Independence closed May 21 for approximately 45 days for a bridge overlay project. The project also includes the replacement of approach slabs on the bridge, the addition of curtain walls and upgrades to guardrail. Traffic is detoured onto state Route 12 and U.S. 23 back onto U.S. 224 Between township Road 276 and county Road 23 in West Independence closed May 21 for approximately 45 days for a bridge overlay project. The project also includes the replacement of approach slabs on the bridge, the addition of curtain walls and upgrades to guardrail. Traffic is detoured onto state Route 12 and U.S. 23 back onto U.S. 224.

State Route 698? Between state Route 103 and County Road 24 in the village of Jenera is restricted to one lane through the work zone for a repaving project. Work is expected to be completed by May 25.

. State Route 330 Between state Route 568 and township Road 175, north of Value, closed May 23 for approximately three days for a culvert replacement. Traffic is detoured onto state Route 568, U.S. 23/state Route 103 and state Route 15 back onto state Route 330. Over state Route 15, Vanlue, will close May 29 for approximately four months for a bridge deck replacement Traffic on state Route 330 will be restricted to one lane at times during the week for preparations for the bridge deck replacement Lane restrictions on state Route 15 approaching the bridge are in place through the duration of the project State Route 330 northbound traffic will be detoured onto state Route 15 eastbound, U.S. 23/state Route 103, and state Route 15 westbound back onto state Route 330 State Route 330 southbound traffic will be detoured onto state Route 15 westbound, state Route 37 and state Route 15 eastbound back to state Route 330



Putnam County

State Route 634 Between state Route 613 and the village of Continental will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for resurfacing. Work is expected to continue through early June

State Route 189 Between township Road R and township Road R-23, between Ottoville and Ft. Jennings, closed May 21 for five days for a culvert replacement. Traffic is detoured onto state Route 190, state Route 634 and U.S. 224 back to state Route 189.

Pavement repair will restrict traffic to one lane along the following routes: State Route 65 within the village of Columbus Grove State Route 189 between U.S. 224 and state Route 115 State Route 190 between the Allen County line and Fort Jennings

State Route 66 Over U.S. 30, northwest of Delphos, will be affected by a bridge repair project. The project also includes resurfacing on state Route 66 between Delphos and Ottoville and on various routes within Delphos and Ottoville State Route 66 over U.S. 30 closed May 22 for approximately 21 days for bridge repair. The ramps at the interchange of state Route 66 and U.S. 30 will remain open Southbound traffic is detoured onto U.S. 30 westbound to Middle Point-Wetzel Road to U.S. 30 eastbound back to state Route 66 Northbound traffic is detoured onto U.S. 30 eastbound to Fifth Street to U.S. 30 westbound back to state Route 66 State Route 66, state Route 190 and state Route 697 within the city of Delphos will be restricted to one lane at various locations for pavement repairs and work on curb ramps and sidewalks State Route 66 and state Route 189 within the village of Ottoville will be restricted to one lane at various locations for work on curb ramps



Defiance County

State Route 15 Between the city of Defiance and the Putnam County line will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for resurfacing. Work began May 16 and is expected to continue through early June.

State Route 2 Between Hicksville and the Williams County line, except its overlap with state Route 249, will be reduced to one lane through the work zones for pavement resurfacing. Work is expected to continue through late July.



Paudling County

State Route 49 between the village of Antwerp and the Defiance County line will be reduced to one lane through the work zone at various locations for pavement repair

State Route 111 Between the Indiana state line and the village of Paulding will be reduced to one lane through the work zone at various locations for pavement repair. Between U.S. 127 and state Route 637 will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for resurfacing. Work began May 16 and is expected to continue through early June

U.S. 30 Between the Indiana state line and state Route 49 north is restricted to one lane in both directions through the work zone for a rehabilitation project that includes resurfacing and concrete joint repair. Work will continue through the summer.

State Route 637 Between Road 118 and Road 138, northwest of Melrose, closed April 18 for approximately 75 days for ditch relocation. The project also includes the relocation of a 72-inch pipe beneath county Road 126 to match the flow of the new ditch. Traffic is detoured onto state Route 613 and state Route 66 back onto state Route 637.

County Road 11 Under U.S. 24, just east of the Indiana state line, is restricted to one lane through the work zone for the repair of a retaining wall. Flaggers will maintain traffic.



