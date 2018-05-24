Mercy College receives grant to help build their nursing program.

Mercy college is the newest school taking steps to end the nursing shortage in Northwest Ohio.

The demand for nurses in our area has not been this high in nearly 80 years. But the reason students go into nursing has not changed.

Mercy College nursing student Kelsey Warnecke said knowing that job security is out there is incredible but helping people is what why she wants to be a nurse.

“I mean you’re going to walk into work every day and it’s going to be a completely different situation I’m not just going to be sitting their doing the same thing I’m going to be taking care of new patients every day” said Warnecke.

The college received a grant that they plan to use to integrate primary care concepts. Elizabeth Sprunk of Mercy College said this is essential for the future.

“With the focus of primary care be the future of healthcare in the United States, we need to have more nurses prepared to deliver primary care nursing,” she said.

Mercy College said they will accept an additional 32 nursing students.

