MLK Bridge reopens after computer malfunction

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Martin Luther King Bridge in downtown Toledo has reopened after being closed Thursday evening.

The Department of Streets, Bridges and Harbor said a computer malfunction is caused the problem.

The bridge is back to normal operation.

