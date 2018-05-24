The Lucas County Health Department says a bat in Toledo tested positive for rabies

Summer is coming and warm weather means more bats.
The Lucas County Health Department is reminding everyone to be cautious after a bat in east Toledo was found to have rabies.
Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said this is the season where people are going to see bats at home and he warns them to be cautious.
Rabies can affect you and your pet. But strong symptoms are not common, and in most cases, nearly invisible.
So how can you protect yourself? The health department suggests not interacting with bats and staying on top of medical exams.
Also, anyone who is having issues with bats getting into their home are going to want to make sure that first those entrance ways are blocked off said Zgodzinski.
If there is a bat in your house you have to be very cautious or not come in contact with it, he added.
The Lucas County Health Department said vaccinations are the best way to protect you and your family from rabies.
