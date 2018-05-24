Crowd gathers to support Perrysburg principal on final day at Toth Elementary

WTOL 11 first told you last week that people in Perrysburg were upset after hearing a principal of 20 years had been asked to resign.

Ultimately, the school board voted Monday to not renew Dr. Beth Christoff’s contract, citing performance issues.

Thursday was the last day of school for students at Toth, meaning it was the last day Dr. Christoff would send her students off for summer break. It's tradition at Toth to hold a "clap out" at the end of the school year. This year’s event was particularly emotional.

The crowd chanted “Dr. C” as she followed out the graduating fourth graders. Many of the students handed her flowers as she hugged them all. The line of supporters stretched the whole length of the school on Seventh Street.

Tears were shed by parents and students alike. They said they wanted to be here to support a woman who’s made such a big difference in their children's lives.

”She helped form a foundation for all three of my kids so I’m sad to see her go,” parent Missy Madigan said through tears.

“I truly believe that one of my sons is here on Earth because of the intervention that Dr. C did when he was having some mental health issues and if it had’t been for her, I don’t know what would have happened," parent Rachel Alteneder-Wesley said.

It took Dr. Christoff at least 20 minutes to get through the line of supporters.

Once she reached the end, she said the outpouring of support is what the Toth family is all about. She said the last two days have been full of emotion but that she stood in her truth.

“To ask a lot of questions and to be active in the decisions that are made for the schools," she told the community.

She also sent out this statement below:

WTOL 11 reached out to Superintendent Tom Hosler about what's next for Toth and who will replace Dr. Christoff.

The district said leadership will be meeting with Toth staff this week to discuss plans for the future and that more details will be available soon.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.