The 25th Annual Wood County Humane Society Benefit Garage sale starts Friday

A garage sale at the Wood County fairgrounds is happening to help animals in the area find a home.

It's the 25th Annual Wood County Humane Society Benefit Garage sale.

More than $250,000 has been raised since the sale started. Last year, a record was set with more than $17,000 raised.

The sale offers a variety of items for interested buyers to choose from to help out the animals.

"We have 13,000 square foot under the grandstands full of everything you could possibly imagine. A little bit of junk a lot more treasures, sometimes you may have to dig a little bit more for the treasures," explained Joe Schroeder, the garage sale coordinator.

The garage sale is open Friday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and then Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

There's also a 10 cent clothes sale on Friday and $2 bag sale Saturday.

