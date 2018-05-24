More headaches coming for downtown drivers as new project begins on Anthony Wayne Trail

There's another major closure on the Anthony Wayne Trail that will be starting and will have a huge impact on downtown drivers.

For the next six months there will only be one lane on the Trail to get into downtown Toledo.

The change will begin May 31 and won't end until November and will begin from Western Avenue and will continue right before the downtown entrance.

The reason for the closure is ODOT is fixing the bridge over the railroad track. In addition to the bridge, the pothole stricken area will also have new pavement when the project is complete.

"Obviously the Anthony Wayne Trail is a vital piece to get to Downtown Toledo and we understand that, so we just want people to know that this is coming. And if you need to plan an alternative route to get there, but if not give yourself some extra time because there be definitely some delays when you're going to Toledo to or from Downtown," said Rebecca DeAngelo with ODOT.

Then in November, crews will switch the traffic pattern to the other side. The whole project is set to finish in October of next year.

