Dave & Buster's host 'Play Like a Champion' event to help fight against blood cancer

Battling blood cancer can be fought with a night of food and games in Toledo.

WTOL 11's Malena Caruso is teaming up with Dave & Buster's for the 'Play Like a Champion' event.

For $50, supporters of the event can get food access to the full bar and a game card.

The money raised will help the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The event starts at 7 p.m. Thursday night at the Dave and Busters at the Franklin Park Mall.

