Students turn gas guzzling corvette into electric vehicle

Thursday was graduation day at the Toledo Technology Academy. There’s a project there that’s been seven years in the making and it’s still not finished yet.

The story starts with the donation of a 1975 Corvette to the Academy. The owner wanted to dump his gas guzzling creampuff after it was involved in an accident.

He proposed members of the academy’s alternative energy team turn it into an electric vehicle.

They tore it apart and installed an electric motor.

This week the ‘Vette" hit the road for the first time. It’s a lesson in project based learning.

“I want them to learn how to tackle a problem and solve it as each new part of it comes up. There’s new problems and things to figure out. They have to come up with the answer on how to do it,” according to instructor Ted Richardson.

Coming up next for year eight: Students will continue working on the electric system.

So what’s taking so long?

“Some of its classroom and some of it outside. The electric system has been more in class stuff” adds Richardson.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.