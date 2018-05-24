Toledo mayor puts forth alternative regional water plan

TAWA, or the Toledo Area Water Authority, that you've been hearing about for months could be no more.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz is poised to release a new regional water plan that would establish a new commission with the city's water partners, giving each community a voice in both rates and investments.

Under the mayor's plan, the Toledo Regional Water Commission would be established, with an appointed representative from each community that purchases water from the city on the commission. The city of Toledo would have two representatives.

In this plan, Toledo would maintain ownership of the Collins Park Water Treatment plant, which was a concern for many with the last plan.

Also, city council would have the final say over rates that the Toledo Regional Water Commission puts forth.

Rate recommendations would require approval of at least three-fourths of the members, with council getting the final word.

The plan is to be presented on Friday to leaders of Lucas County, Perrysburg, Sylvania, Maumee, Whitehouse, the Northwestern Water and Sewer District and Fulton and Monroe counties.

According to a letter from Kapszukiewicz, "We additionally are committed to the adoption of a rate-setting structure that proposes water rates based on cost of usage. The rates would be implemented over a period of years through new long-term contracts to provide stability of this crucial resource throughout the region."

The mayor says he wants these water contracts to last at least a few decades at a time, 30-50 years, being uniform across the suburban communities.

This new option would still need to be approved by Toledo City Council and then voted on by taxpayers in the November election.