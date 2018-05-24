Celebrate holiday weekend with Memorial Day parade

The first unofficial weekend of summer is almost here, and what better way to spend it than at a parade?

The annual Memorial Day parade will be held in downtown Toledo on Saturday.

More than 30 unite of the military will walk in the parade, with the grand marshal being the local leader of the National Guard unit.

The parade started in Toledo about 70 years ago, and president of the parade Bob Schmitt says this should be the first stop of your Memorial Day activities.

He says it's the perfect way to pay respects to those who have served and died, and to remember what Memorial Day is really about.

"We need as much support as we can from the public. We really need them to come down and understand what Memorial Day is all about, then they've got the rest of the weekend," Schmitt said.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. with a service following the parade at the All Wars Memorial.

