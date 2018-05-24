Plan your Memorial Day weekend -- area events

Memorial Day serves as the unofficial kickoff to summer-type activities, and there is no shortage this long weekend of events ranging from the solemn to the celebratory.

SATURDAY

WTOL's River Run 10K starts at 7:30 a.m. on Summit Street

Cedar Point Shores opens for the weekend at 9:30 a.m.

Toledo's Memorial Day Parade steps off Downtown at 10:30 a.m.

Fort Meigs' First Siege 1813 events; fort opens at 9:30 a.m.

Wounded Warrior softball game takes place at Mercy Health Filed, 525 S. Holland Sylvania Road at noon

Mud Hens Field of Dreams special needs baseball camp at Fifth Third Field starts at 12:30 p.m.

Opening of the port ceremony starts at 1:30 p.m. at the Toledo Yacht Club, 3900 Summit St.

Bike Week in Sandusky is all weekend long

SUNDAY

Fort Meigs' First Siege 1813 events; fort opens at 9:30 a.m.

The Field of Flags at River Raisin Battlefield in Monroe event starts at 6:30 p.m.

MONDAY

Perrysburg parade steps off at 9:30 a.m.

Toledo Memorial Park ceremonies starts at 9 a.m.

Ottawa Hills Memorial Park ceremony starts at 9:30 a.m.

Blissfield's parade starts at 10:30 a.m.

Sauder Village is open for Memorial Day starting at 10: 30 a.m.

Sylvania's parade steps off at 10:30 a.m.

Woodawn Cemetery's ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m.

Fort Meigs Memorial Day Commemoration is noon- 5 p.m.