Toth Elementary students say goodbye to beloved principal

Toth Elementary School students and parents will say goodbye to a beloved principal Thursday.

Earlier this week, the Perrysburg School Board voted to not renew Dr. Beth Christoff's contract.

The board cited performances issues as the reason.

This decision caused an uproar from the community she served for 20 years, as she was supported and loved by many.

Supporters plan to send her off with a "clap out" Thursday afternoon at the end of the last day of school.

