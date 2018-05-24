Miller Ferry offers free rides for veterans Memorial Day weekend - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Miller Ferry offers free rides for veterans Memorial Day weekend

(Source: Miller Ferry) (Source: Miller Ferry)
PUT-IN-BAY, OH (WTOL) -

Military members should take advantage of well-deserved deals this weekend.

One of those deals can be enjoyed at Miller Ferry.

Current military members and veterans can receive free rides on the Miller Ferry to Put-in-Bay or Middle Bass Island.

All you have to do is bring your military ID.

There are also a number of discounts anyone can get on the island this Memorial Day weekend.

