High gas prices may affect Memorial Day plans

Millions of people are getting ready to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, up five percent from last year over the holiday weekend.

However, high gas prices might put a damper on your travel plans.

Gas prices are now rising to $3 in our area.

"I don't know what the government expects us to do. My buddy here, you know, he drives every day and we can't afford to keep this up. We might as well just quit our job and go on welfare," said driver Josh Slone.

AAA says the national gas price average is up 12 cents in 14 days. The last time travelers have seen gas prices this high on Memorial Day weekend was four years ago in 2014.

