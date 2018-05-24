High gas prices may affect Memorial Day plans - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

High gas prices may affect Memorial Day plans

By Spencer Burke, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Millions of people are getting ready to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, up five percent from last year over the holiday weekend.

However, high gas prices might put a damper on your travel plans. 

Gas prices are now rising to $3 in our area.

TRACK GAS PRICES WITH THE WTOL 11 NEWS APP

"I don't know what the government expects us to do. My buddy here, you know, he drives every day and we can't afford to keep this up. We might as well just quit our job and go on welfare," said driver Josh Slone.

AAA says the national gas price average is up 12 cents in 14 days. The last time travelers have seen gas prices this high on Memorial Day weekend was four years ago in 2014.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Tickets available today for St. Jude Dream Home

    Tickets available today for St. Jude Dream Home

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 6:55 AM EDT2018-05-16 10:55:56 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Get ready to reserve your ticket tomorrow to win the beautiful Dream Home in Waterville, built by Buckeye Real Estate Group.

    More >>

    Get ready to reserve your ticket tomorrow to win the beautiful Dream Home in Waterville, built by Buckeye Real Estate Group.

    More >>

  • Celebrate holiday weekend with Memorial Day parade

    Celebrate holiday weekend with Memorial Day parade

    Thursday, May 24 2018 12:01 PM EDT2018-05-24 16:01:19 GMT
    Marchers walk in 2016 Memorial Day parade (Source: WTOL)Marchers walk in 2016 Memorial Day parade (Source: WTOL)
    Marchers walk in 2016 Memorial Day parade (Source: WTOL)Marchers walk in 2016 Memorial Day parade (Source: WTOL)

    The first unofficial weekend of summer is almost here, and what better way to spend it than at a parade?

    More >>

    The first unofficial weekend of summer is almost here, and what better way to spend it than at a parade?

    More >>

  • Plan your Memorial Day weekend -- area events

    Plan your Memorial Day weekend -- area events

    Thursday, May 24 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-05-24 15:13:23 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Memorial Day serves as the unofficial kickoff to summer-type activities, and there is no shortage this long weekend of events ranging from the solemn to the celebratory. SATURDAY WTOL's River Run 10K starts at 7:30 a.m. on Summit Street Cedar Point Shores opens for the weekend at 9:30 a.m. Toledo's Memorial Day Parade steps off Downtown at 10:30 a.m. Fort Meigs' First Siege 1813 events; fort opens at 9:30 a.m. Wounded Warrior softball game takes place at Mercy Health Filed, 525 ...

    More >>

    Memorial Day serves as the unofficial kickoff to summer-type activities, and there is no shortage this long weekend of events ranging from the solemn to the celebratory. SATURDAY WTOL's River Run 10K starts at 7:30 a.m. on Summit Street Cedar Point Shores opens for the weekend at 9:30 a.m. Toledo's Memorial Day Parade steps off Downtown at 10:30 a.m. Fort Meigs' First Siege 1813 events; fort opens at 9:30 a.m. Wounded Warrior softball game takes place at Mercy Health Filed, 525 ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly