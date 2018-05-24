Witnesses: Man falls into street, is hit by vehicle during fight with teenager

Toledo police are looking for the driver responsible for a hit and run accident Wednesday night.

The incident happened on the 1900 block of North Erie near Buckeye Street in north Toledo.

Police say it all started off as a fight between two men around 11:15 p.m.

Witnesses say the two were fist fighting between two parked cars when the teen punched a man in the face, causing the man to fall into the street where he was hit by a car.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver has still not been located.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.