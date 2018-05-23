OSHP needs your helping finding driver responsible for crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol needs your help finding a driver responsible for an injury crash that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Ohio troopers say the crash happened at the intersection of County Road 4-1 and County Road C in Fulton County west of the Whitehouse.

The unidentified male driver was driving a a green 200YS, Yard Sport Utility car, similar to the car pictured.

The driver is believed to be a middle-aged white man with gray hair. He was seen wearing blue jeans and suspenders.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Ohio State High Patrol Bowling Green Dispatcher Center at 419-352-2481.

