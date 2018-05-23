University of Toledo and BGSU nursing program splits

A long time partnership program between the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University has ended.

The University of Toledo and BGSU said that they will end their nursing partnership program.

The partnership has worked well since it began in the 1970s.

However, right now there is a demand for nurses, particularly in the Northwest Ohio area.

"We have really looked at how can both of our universities meet that need in a more effective way," said Linda Lewandowski, the University of Toledo College of Nursing Dean.

BGSU nursing students currently go to the University of Toledo Health Sciences campus for their last two years of classes

That will change beginning with the freshman class of 2019.

The two programs will operate their own curriculum on their respective campuses with the goal of creating more nurses.

BGSU is currently working out the details of the new program.

A possible partnership with Lourdes University or other nearby faculties are possible.

"It's a great time for us to really be thinking about a lot of partnerships so we're talking to many different institutions and faculties," said Sue Houston, of the BGSU College of Health and Human Services.

Current students from UT and BGSU enrolled in the merged program will not be affected by the change.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.