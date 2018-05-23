Copy-News Minute: Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 4:40 p.m. EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A meeting where applicants seeking to operate Ohio medical marijuana dispensaries were supposed to learn whether they've received licenses has been postponed. The Ohio Board of Pharmacy said it canceled Wednesday's special meeting two days after it was announced because information gathering was incomplete. A spokesman says the board is awaiting background check information and to verify that proposed locations are at least 500 feet from schools and churches.

ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say an Ohio man who fatally shot another hunter and then failed to report the man's death has been indicted on involuntary manslaughter and other charges. The Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office in northeast Ohio says 40-year-old Darrell Shepard was illegally hunting on the first day of the deer gun season last November when he shot and killed Randy Gozzard, who was hunting nearby.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Federal agents searched former Republican Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger's southwest Ohio home and a nearby storage unit Wednesday, apparently part of an investigation into the money behind his international travel and lavish lifestyle while serving as one of the state's most powerful politicians. An FBI spokesman confirmed that the agency was "conducting law enforcement activities" in the area. Rosenberger's attorney said Rosenberger has nothing to hide.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The ACLU has filed a constitutional challenge to Ohio's congressional map, using Republican Gov. John Kasich's statements opposing gerrymandering as ammunition. A suit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati challenges district maps in effect through 2020 for "an unconstitutional partisan gerrymander" that violates voters' rights to democratically select their representatives.

