Rossford Fire Department in need of first responders

Highs will climb from the 60s early this week to the mid 80s by Thursday and Friday.More >>
Highs will climb from the 60s early this week to the mid 80s by Thursday and Friday.More >>
The Ohio Senate has unanimously approved a bill preventing schools from imposing out-of-school suspensions to young students who have committed minor infractions.More >>
The Ohio Senate has unanimously approved a bill preventing schools from imposing out-of-school suspensions to young students who have committed minor infractions.More >>
Water parks are scheduled to open May 25 at three Michigan state parks.More >>
Water parks are scheduled to open May 25 at three Michigan state parks.More >>
An Ohio monument commemorating a key victory for the United States in the War of 1812 has reopened on Lake Erie's South Bass Island.More >>
An Ohio monument commemorating a key victory for the United States in the War of 1812 has reopened on Lake Erie's South Bass Island.More >>
A 113-year-old woman living in suburban Cleveland is believed to be the oldest person in the United States after the death of a 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman.More >>
A 113-year-old woman living in suburban Cleveland is believed to be the oldest person in the United States after the death of a 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Get ready to reserve your ticket tomorrow to win the beautiful Dream Home in Waterville, built by Buckeye Real Estate Group.More >>
Get ready to reserve your ticket tomorrow to win the beautiful Dream Home in Waterville, built by Buckeye Real Estate Group.More >>
The first unofficial weekend of summer is almost here, and what better way to spend it than at a parade?More >>
The first unofficial weekend of summer is almost here, and what better way to spend it than at a parade?More >>
Memorial Day serves as the unofficial kickoff to summer-type activities, and there is no shortage this long weekend of events ranging from the solemn to the celebratory. SATURDAY WTOL's River Run 10K starts at 7:30 a.m. on Summit Street Cedar Point Shores opens for the weekend at 9:30 a.m. Toledo's Memorial Day Parade steps off Downtown at 10:30 a.m. Fort Meigs' First Siege 1813 events; fort opens at 9:30 a.m. Wounded Warrior softball game takes place at Mercy Health Filed, 525 ...More >>
Memorial Day serves as the unofficial kickoff to summer-type activities, and there is no shortage this long weekend of events ranging from the solemn to the celebratory. SATURDAY WTOL's River Run 10K starts at 7:30 a.m. on Summit Street Cedar Point Shores opens for the weekend at 9:30 a.m. Toledo's Memorial Day Parade steps off Downtown at 10:30 a.m. Fort Meigs' First Siege 1813 events; fort opens at 9:30 a.m. Wounded Warrior softball game takes place at Mercy Health Filed, 525 ...More >>
Toth Elementary School students and parents will say goodbye to a beloved principal Thursday.More >>
Toth Elementary School students and parents will say goodbye to a beloved principal Thursday.More >>
Multiple vehicles are on fire in north Toledo Monday morning.More >>
Multiple vehicles are on fire in north Toledo Monday morning.More >>