Rossford Fire Department in need of first responders

A community is in need when it comes to their first responders.

Rossford's Fire Department is a volunteer department and they need more help now.

With the community growing, Rossford Fire and Rescue Department needs to make sure they have a big enough pool of volunteer firefighters on hand.

Right now they have around 30 active volunteers but want 35.

"Without having any full time staffing, we depend on people to go from home," explained Chief Josh Drouard with Rossford's Fire and EMS.

The Rossford fire trucks and ambulances go out on around 1,100 calls a year. That only equates to four calls a day, but when someone calls for help, they need crews to do so.

Volunteers can have another job and don't need any fire or emergency training or background whatsoever.

And even though the position is considered as volunteer work, there is still pay.

"We have a nice benefit package we pay for training and to go to training after that and offer combined paid time off so that is nice for part timers and also offer a bonus based on your call attendance at the end of the year," Chief Drouard said.

Application packets are available at the Rossford Municipal building and you must be a resident to apply.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

