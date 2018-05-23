St. Anthony's Church to be torn down for Padua Center in June

The Catholic Diocese of Toledo says St. Anthony's Church will be torn down with plans of donating the space to the Padua Center.

St. Anthony's closed in 2005 and has not been used for anything other than storage space ever since.

Right next door is the Padua Center that was founded a year after the church closed.

The Diocese of Toledo said it's important to them to keep this center open to help the community it serves. The Padua Center said seeing the church go is an adjustment for their organization

Demolition of the church is set to start in early June. The Diocese said the entire project will take about a month and half.

