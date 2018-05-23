Engage Toledo Ambassador Academy to start in June - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Engage Toledo Ambassador Academy to start in June

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The next Engage Toledo Ambassador Academy will start on June 6.

It is a ten-week course for city residents to interact with city leaders. 

About 25 people will be selected to attend the free course that's held on Wednesday nights.

Residents can apply on the Engage Toledo page of the city website, through the Engage Toledo mobile app, or by calling Engage Toledo.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly