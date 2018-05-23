Areas of Toledo under boil advisory

The city of Toledo has issued a series of boiling advisories effective Wednesday, May 23, due to repairs to the city’s water distribution system.

When the water service is turned back on, the water must be thoroughly tested by the City of Toledo, Water Treatment Chemists, which will take several days

The following areas are affected:

Blackstone Dr. from Manhattan Blvd. to Homer Ave.

Upton Ave. from Bancroft St. to Macomber St.

Blum St. from Elizabeth St. to Hawley St.

Bancroft St. from Goddard Rd. to Pemberton Dr. to include 2209 and 2208 Middlesex Dr., 2210 Pemberton Dr., 2202 Meadowwood Dr., University Hall, Gillman Hall & Stranahan North.

Unless notified otherwise, this boil advisory expires on Sunday, May 27, 2018, at 5 p.m. After this date and time, you can resume use of your water. If the advisory must be extended, you will receive another notification.

While the advisory is in effect, residents should bring all water for personal consumption to a boil. Let the water boil for at least three minutes, and then let it cool before use. Boiled water should be used for drinking, ice making, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and for all food preparation.

The city asks residents to also note:

If you have lesions or open surgical incisions, all tap water should be boiled as described above before being used for bathing, as well as for personal consumption.

The water may be used without boiling for washing clothes and flushing toilets. It may also be used for bathing if you do not have any of the above conditions.

People with compromised immune systems should contact their doctor for additional instructions.

When the water is turned back on, you may experience air and/or rust in your tap water. This is normal. Please run each of your cold-water faucets until the water clears up. Avoid washing clothes or using your hot water taps until you have done so.

If you have any questions, you are asked to call Engage Toledo at (419)936-2020.