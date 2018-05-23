Burroughs Elementary gets surprise visit at graduation ceremony

It's graduation season, and one local elementary school got quite the surprise at its ceremony.

State Representative Teresa Fedor spoke to 8th grade graduates at Burroughs Elementary school Wednesday morning.

The lawmaker honored students who showed outstanding leadership skills in the Toledo community.

"So we need to be focusing on putting more money into technology so that it matches the work world," Fedor said. "And we need to be focusing more on character building and focusing on the holistic view of someone's life."

During her teaching career, Fedor taught fourth grade Burroughs Elementary.

