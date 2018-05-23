Lucas County prepares for road repairs

Work is about to begin on roads in Lucas County.

There's $5 million in projects planned for this year.

Next year, however, that amount will nearly double.

County engineers say the extra money will come from the increase in license plate fees you'll see next year.

"We would do more projects than we would without it, it's a 15 percent increase in funding," said Lucas County Commissioner, Keith Earley. "But, we went 20 years without an increase, and we lost 60 percent to inflation, and the inflation is probably going to continue."

Projects include Centennial, Frankfort, Hill and McCord Roads in Springfield Township.

