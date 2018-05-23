Budget approved to renovate Levis Square

A half million dollars was just approved to give Levis Square a face lift.

It has been a while since any improvements were made to the park.

Many Downtown Toledo employees will start using the park to come enjoy the food trucks.

This comes after Toledo City Council passed the Capital Improvement budget Tuesday night.

City leaders said the existing park is in disrepair, and they are looking for ways to make it more usable for those who live and work downtown.

City officials and neighbors seem to agree that the best way to tackle this project is to make repairs, rather than completely redo the park.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.







