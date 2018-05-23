Vote Cedar Point as Best Amusement Park in U.S.

Do you think Cedar Point is the Best Amusement Park in the United States?

Then show it some love and vote for the park in USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice contest!

VOTE HERE!

The U.S. is home to more than 400 amusement parks and attractions, according to USA Today.

Out of those hundreds of parks, USA Today asked amusement park industry experts to pick their 20 favorite parks across the nation.

USA Today then compiled a list of the favorites, and Cedar Point made the cut.

You can cast a ballot one a day until June 11 at noon.

The 10 winning parks will be announced on June 22.

