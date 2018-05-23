Richard and Frances Anderson, Dorothy Gackstetter selected for senior HOF

The Ohio Department of Aging, the Ohio Association of Area Agencies on Aging and members of the Ohio General Assembly will induct Richard P. and Frances H. Anderson, of Maumee, and Dorothy J. Gackstetter, of Graytown, along with 9 other outstanding older Ohioans from around the state, into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a ceremony on May 31 at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus.

“At the Department of Aging, we believe in celebrating the relevance of our elders every day,” said Beverley Laubert, interim director of the department. “Through their successful business and philanthropy, Mr. and Mrs. Anderson have contributed to their community in immeasurable ways. They are leaders, mentors, helpers and examples of true civic spirit.”

For more than 70 years, Mr. and Mrs. Anderson have demonstrated exemplary spirit and commitment to civic engagement in the Toledo community. In addition to supporting the economy with a multi-billion dollar company headquartered in Northwest Ohio, they also volunteer and advocate for many local organizations and projects.

“Mrs. Gackstetter’s interests are many and varied, but she goes after each one with unmatched drive and determination, and inimitable style,” Laubert said.

Gackstetter has been going for the gold all her life. She is an accomplished Senior Olympian, knowledgeable equestrian, clothing designer and community leader, among other pursuits. Along the way, she has encouraged young people to get involved, stay positive, be successful and succeed in life.

The Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame was established in 1977 to honor Ohioans age 60 and older for achievements and contributions to others, the roles they play in their communities, state and nation, and for what they do to promote productive and enjoyable lives.

Their stories are compelling and represent lifetimes of dedication, ingenuity, perseverance, kindness and compassion.

This year’s inductees range in age from 63 to 97. The addition of the Andersons and Gackstetter brings the total number of hall of fame members to 474.

The Ohio Department of Aging serves and advocates for the needs of Ohioans age 60 and older, as well as their families, caregivers and communities. Programs include home and community based long-term supports and services, as well as initiatives to promote health and wellness throughout the lifespan.

