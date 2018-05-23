Reagan Tokes Act passes House Criminal Justice Committee

An amended version of the Reagan Tokes Act passed the House Criminal Justice Committee Tuesday.

Tokes, an Anthony Wayne grad and Ohio State University student, was raped and murder by repeated offender Brian Golsby.

Golsby is now serving life in prison for the crime.

READ: Accused killer of Reagan Tokes linked to more crimes in indictment

The act seeks to change how violent felons are sentenced and monitored once they are released.

The amendment to the act calls for creating an ad hoc committee to study issues related to offender supervision, according to 10TV.

A version of the Reagan Tokes Act passed in the Senate weeks ago.

Both Senate and House versions of the bill want to allow a judge to sentence a violent felon to a range of years in prison rather than a set number of years.

Golsby was allowed out of prison before he murdered Tokes because extended prison sentences are not allowed in Ohio.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.