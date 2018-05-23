Reagan Tokes Act passes House Criminal Justice Committee

Highs will climb from the 60s early this week to the mid 80s by Thursday and Friday.More >>
The Ohio Senate has unanimously approved a bill preventing schools from imposing out-of-school suspensions to young students who have committed minor infractions.More >>
Water parks are scheduled to open May 25 at three Michigan state parks.More >>
An Ohio monument commemorating a key victory for the United States in the War of 1812 has reopened on Lake Erie's South Bass Island.More >>
A 113-year-old woman living in suburban Cleveland is believed to be the oldest person in the United States after the death of a 114-year-old Pennsylvania woman.More >>
City roads have long been a complaint of many citizens and Toledo, and city leaders are getting to work.More >>
It's warming up. The sun is out, and you're likely breaking out the sunscreen for days at the park and pool.More >>
The city of Toledo has issued a series of boiling advisories effective Wednesday, May 23, due to repairs to the city’s water distribution system.More >>
Of the $33 million awarded, TPS is receiving than $1.19 million, while Fostoria schools is getting $457,726 to aid language and literacy development.More >>
