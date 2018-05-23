Survivor season finale airs tonight; Bedford grad still in running to win $1 million prize

(WTOL) - Wednesday night, Survivor fans get to see who wins the $1 million prize during the two-hour season finale of Survivor: Ghost Island.

The six remaining castaways have to find their way through a skull-shaped maze, the biggest maze ever used in the show's 36-season history.

We may be a little biased, but we have our fingers crossed for Bedford grad Angela Perkins to win it all!

The 42-year-old is the oldest of the six remaining players and spent more than 20 years in the military.

The show airs at 8 p.m. tonight on WTOL 11.

