Memorial Day Weather History

Memorial Day can bring a range of weather in Toledo. Over the past 145 years we've had highs near 100 degrees and lows near freezing on the day of remembrance. Here are a few highlights:
Here is a look at our Memorial Day Weekend Forecast:
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.