3 facing charges in Findlay overdose death - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

3 facing charges in Findlay overdose death

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Several people are facing charges for the overdose death of a Findlay woman. 

Danielle Rice was found dead on Township Road 2-15 near County Road 18 in Hancock County in February. 

Her death is ruled accidental due to a fentanyl overdose. 

Prosecutors say Anthony Whitiker sold the drugs to Rice, and Dawn Johns and Desirae Bright helped him dispose of the body.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly