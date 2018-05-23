3 facing charges in Findlay overdose death

Several people are facing charges for the overdose death of a Findlay woman.

Danielle Rice was found dead on Township Road 2-15 near County Road 18 in Hancock County in February.

Her death is ruled accidental due to a fentanyl overdose.

Prosecutors say Anthony Whitiker sold the drugs to Rice, and Dawn Johns and Desirae Bright helped him dispose of the body.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.