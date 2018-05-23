3 teens injured in Paulding Co. crash

Three teens were taken to the hospital after an injury crash Tuesday morning in Paulding County.

The crash occurred on US 127 at State Route 111 in Crane Township around 11:35 a.m.

Police say 17-year-old Cameron Stork of Defiance was headed southbound on US 127 in a Chevy Silverado when he turned left into the path of a 2005 Toyota Corolla driven by 17-year-old Chet Clevinger of Antwerp.

Police say the two vehicles collided at the intersection and came to rest in the road.

Police say Stork was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. Police say Clevinger and passenger 18-year-old Kaitlyn Clevinger were taken by helicopter to Parkview North Regional Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

Police say everyone involved in the crash was wearing seatbelts.

The crash is under investigation.

