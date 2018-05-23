NB lanes of I-280 open following auto carrier rollover crash

Crews are on the scene of a rollover crash Wednesday morning.

The crash is happening on northbound I-280 at Greenbelt Parkway.

The auto carrier was hauling several pick-up trucks.

All northbound lanes were blocked due to the crash.

The interstate is now back open. The Greenbelt ramp still is closed.

No one was injured as a result of the crash.

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.