Expansions in Wood County create hundreds of new jobs

There are hundreds of new jobs on the way for Wood County.

First Solar and Walgreens have both announced major expansions of their northern Wood County plants.

However, these new jobs won't just benefit people in Wood County.

The Distribution Center in Perrysburg will create 350 new jobs.

Keystone Foods in North Baltimore and First Solar in Perrysburg are two other Wood County locations adding to their staff.

"These are all jobs that are in the $15 an hour plus range plus benefits and a lot of these jobs will have overtime as well," said Wade Gottschalk, of the Wood County Office of Economic Development.

Wood County's current unemployment rate is lower than Lucas County's which means companies may hire from outside county lines.

Rental agencies in Wood County could eventually face a lack of options for potential residents.

"We love to see new people coming in, but the only thing that may worry me is we don't currently, in my opinion, have the amount of housing that could accommodate all of them," said Kevin Holley, of Stadium View Apartments.

Once the expansion of the Distribution Center is finished, the employee headcount will be over 1,000.

Construction will begin next month.

