Man sentenced for threats against Waite High School

A 20-year-old Toledo man was sentenced to six months in jail after being convicted of threatening to shoot up Waite High School.

Christian Costet was sentenced Tuesday by Lucas County Common Pleas Judge James Bates. Costet is to serve six months at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio in Stryker. Following that, Costet must spend 90 days in a Lucas County-operated drug treatment program, then 90 days in a work-release program.

Costet will be on probation for four years following the completion of his sentence and must meet regulary with a probation officer. He originally faced an 18-year sentence.

Costet pleaded no contest in April to inducing panic, a fourth-degree felony charge. In February, he posted pictures and a video of himself with guns, saying that he was a shooter and that he was going to shoot up Waite.