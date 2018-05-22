Wooster Green project nears completion

The newest addition to downtown Bowling Green is almost finished.

The gazebo is at the corner of South Church Street and West Wooster. It will be in the center of the new Wooster Green site in the downtown area.

Workers expect the gazebo to be finished by this weekend.

Construction workers say they can tell the residents are excited for the new addition.

"Oh yeah everybody and their brothers looking at it! And I think it'll be pretty neat when it's all done," said Gary Baird, a construction worker on the site.

An official dedication ceremony will be Friday, July 1st.

