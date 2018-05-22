Local NASA pilot honored with mural in Woodville

Sandusky County and the Village of Woodville are honoring a local hero in a special way.

A mural of Colonel Tom Henricks has been painted on the side of a barn east of Woodville as part of the Sandusky County Historic Painted Barn Trail.

Henricks, a Woodmore graduate, became a NASA astronaut in 1986 and piloted four space shuttle missions in the 90's.

Though Tom was not able to attend the barn mural unveiling, members of his family were in attendance.

"We are just real, real proud, and the townspeople, the people that knew him, everybody. It's just a real tribute for all of us," said Tom's mother Martha Reising

This is the third barn mural in Sandusky county as part of the barn trail program.

The Sandusky County Convention and Tourism Bureau would like to continue to add more historic barn paintings in the future.

