TPD testing new body cameras after returning more than 300

The Toledo Police Department had to return more than 300 new body cameras after they had major issues with downloading video.

The cameras were purchased from L3 Technologies, the same manufacturer as TPD's dash cameras and interview room cameras.

However, the department is now looking for a camera that is durable, easy for officers to use, quick to download video, and one that mimics the human eye.

There are 24 officers testing out body cameras from four different manufacturers to see what works best in the field.

It's a process the Chief doesn't want to rush, but does intend to have officers equipped by the end of summer.

In the meantime, transparency is still a priority.

Officers wear mics and video is recorded when the lights and sirens are activated.

