Full-blown summer weather coming soon

A chance of showers and storms will end across northwest Ohio through the evening.

Overnight, our attention will turn toward areas of fog, especially near the lake and bay. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s with relative humidity at or near 100 percent to start the day.

Sunshine will break through Wednesday and afternoon highs will break through 80 degrees. It will get even warmer Thursday and Friday. Highs Friday afternoon have a chance to hit 90 degrees.

Memorial Day Weekend: summertime weather is expected. Saturday will be hot and humid with a chance of thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain well above normal readings Sunday and Monday.